Trump backs Sen. Paul’s plan to fund infrastructure projects with suspended aid to Pakistan

President Donald Trump on Friday evening issued support for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s proposal to fund infrastructure projects in the U.S. with foreign aid halted from going to Pakistan.

“Good idea Rand!” came the president’s response.

In a tweet Thursday, Rand, a Kentucky Republican, said he planned to introduce his proposal soon.

I’m introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home. pic.twitter.com/SHlA00rWEd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 4, 2018

“My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home,” the senator tweeted (FOX NEWS)

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it would suspend nearly all security aid to Pakistan, an across-the-board freeze that is the most tangible sign yet of Washington’s frustration with the country’s refusal to crack down on terrorist networks operating there.

The decision, which could affect as much as $1.3 billion in annual aid, came three days after President Trump complained on Twitter that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit” and accused it of providing “safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan.”

The move underlines how swiftly relations with Pakistan have deteriorated since Mr. Trump took office. But it echoes several previous rifts between the countries over Pakistan’s role as a sanctuary for extremist groups — a role that has poisoned Islamabad’s relations with Washington since the terrorist attacks of September 2001. (NYT)

