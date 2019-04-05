Trump Backs Off Threat To Close U.S.-Mexico Border After Republicans Revolt

President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to close off the United States-Mexico border after prominent Republicans — including Texas Senator Ted Cruz — warned that a sealed border could have long-term economic consequences for residents of border states, many of whom voted for Donald Trump.

The announcement came mid-day Thursday, Politico reports, during a brief session with reporters at the White House. Trump said that instead of closing the border completely this week, he would give a “one-year warning” to Mexican authorities, allowing them time to beef up their own border security and work with the United States to help control the flow of migrants from Central America.

Trump also discussed the possibility of renegotiating trade contracts with companies that do business in Mexico, or recalculating tariffs on goods made in Mexico or by Mexicans, if certain goals aren’t met.

“The only thing frankly better, but less drastic than closing the border, is to tariff the cars coming in,” Trump told media. “We’re going to give them a one-year warning and if the drugs don’t stop or largely stop, we’ll put tariffs on Mexico and products, in particular cars.” – READ MORE