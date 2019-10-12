Trump backs ‘legendary’ Giuliani amid reports of investigation into possible lobbying violations

President Trump on Saturday gave his backing to Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney, after reports that the former New York City mayor is being investigated by federal prosecutors for possibly lobbying violations in relation to his work in Ukraine.

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump tweeted. “He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer.”

The New York Times reported Friday night that prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine. They are reportedly examining Giuliani’s efforts to oust then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Earlier this week, two associates of Giuliani were indicted for campaign finance violations. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are accused of using a limited liability company to make political contributions related to American elections, in violation of FEC prohibitions against contributions from foreign nationals. – READ MORE