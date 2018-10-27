Trump backers wave ‘MAGA’ banners at Bernie Sanders event; some removed then allowed to return

A small group of Trump supporters holding “Make America Great Again” banners at a Democratic Party rally in Nevada were briefly removed from the outdoor event Thursday after Sen. Bernie Sanders pointed them out five minutes after taking the stage.

“Really? Do you really want to give $1 trillion in tax breaks to the 1 percent?” Sanders asked the group after they unfurled the banners on the second floor of a parking garage near the stage at the University of Nevada, Reno, campus. “Is that what you want?”

Sanders rallies Democrats around Rosen, heckles Trump supporters during spirited Reno stop https://t.co/k8IecBJGYH — RGJ.com (@rgj) October 25, 2018

Within minutes, Democratic operatives removed the group. The event's emcee, Will Adler, told the Reno–Gazette Journal that some university officials asked him to usher away the Trump supporters because they were not in a "free speech zone."