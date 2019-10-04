Trump backers torment Elizabeth Warren in Nevada: ‘Don’t impeach!’ ‘Go home!’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was met by a small but persistent group of Trump supporters who followed the Massachusetts Democrat through Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday, with shouts of “Don’t impeach!” and “Go home!”

A Twitter video shared by the Nevada Republican Party shows the group following Warren through the terminal where she was hurried into a waiting van.

Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election. Join us and FIGHT BACK. Tell the Left to Impeach THIS ➡️ https://t.co/clr2NQb5rW pic.twitter.com/Pa5NykDJwy — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) October 2, 2019

Warren ignored the protesters as they held up signs and continued to shout at her.

"Welcome to Reno ⁦@ewarren! This is @teamtrump country!!" Nevada Republican Party state Chairman Michael J. McDonald wrote in a separate tweet.