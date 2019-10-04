Trump backers torment Elizabeth Warren in Nevada: ‘Don’t impeach!’ ‘Go home!’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was met by a small but persistent group of Trump supporters who followed the Massachusetts Democrat through Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday, with shouts of “Don’t impeach!” and “Go home!”

A Twitter video shared by the Nevada Republican Party shows the group following Warren through the terminal where she was hurried into a waiting van.

Warren ignored the protesters as they held up signs and continued to shout at her.

“Welcome to Reno ⁦@ewarren! This is @teamtrump country!!” Nevada Republican Party state Chairman Michael J. McDonald wrote in a separate tweet. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply