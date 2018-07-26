Trump-backed Brian Kemp defeats NRA-endorsed Casey Cagle in wild Georgia gubernatorial runoff

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has won a bruising Republican runoff in the state’s race for governor, leveraging a damning secret audio recording of his opponent and a last-minute Trump-Pence endorsement.

With Tuesday’s win against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams. She could become the country’s first black woman governor.

In another recording, Cagle allegedly offers to help pay off former gubernatorial candidate Clay Tippins’ $300,000 in campaign debt in exchange for an endorsement.

Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement! https://t.co/yPND2bJ219 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

“I’m well aware that we walked away from $300,000,” Tippins said. “It’s the best $300,000 we’ve ever walked away from.” – READ MORE

