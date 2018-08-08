    True Pundit

    Trump-Backed Balderson Claims Victory in Ohio Special Congressional Election

    “When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov.”

