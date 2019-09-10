Trump Awards Six Law Enforcement Officers With Medal of Valor for Their Heroic Effort to Stop Dayton Gunman

President Donald Trump honored several brave Americans for their heroic actions during two mass shootings that recently struck the nation.

The president presented on Monday the Medal of Valor to six law enforcement officers who stopped a gunman within 32 seconds of the first gunshot during a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4. Additionally, five civilians were presented with the Certificate of Commendation for their actions in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman opened fire at a Walmart the day prior.

The two shootings during that weekend left the nation mourning as 31 lives were lost, nine in Dayton and 22 in El Paso.

These @DaytonPolice officers were awarded the #MedalOfValor today by @POTUS for their recent acts of #bravery where they charged towards the gunfire to stop a violent killer. Thank you Mr. President for this well deserved recognition! #FOPPROUD pic.twitter.com/hcGKKbnjv1 — National FOP (@GLFOP) September 9, 2019

"These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage, character, and strength," Trump said during Monday's ceremony. "Faced with grave and harrowing threats, the men and women standing behind us stepped forward to save the lives of their fellow Americans."