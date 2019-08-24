Trump Awards ‘Mr. Basketball’ With the Medal of Freedom: ‘a True American Original’ (VIDEO)

Celebrating a basketball legend who made a difference on and off the court, President Donald Trump honored a “beloved basketball legend and a true American original.”

The president awarded former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Bob Cousy, also known as “Mr. Basketball,” with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, on Thursday.

After accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom Bob Cousy pays tribute to his late wife who “put up with him” for 63 years & explains what receiving the honor means to him 🎖️ 📰 https://t.co/0laX1zZFWd pic.twitter.com/1BoJhd8xcM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 22, 2019

Cousey — who retired from his time playing for the Boston Celtics 1963 after 1,026 games — is a six-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star, among garnering several other achievements, the president shared.

“Off the court, he fought for racial equality by standing up to racism directed at his teammates, and he helped organize the NBA Players Association,” a military aide read allowed during the ceremony in the Oval Office. – READ MORE