Trump Awards ‘Mr. Basketball’ With the Medal of Freedom: ‘a True American Original’ (VIDEO)

Celebrating a basketball legend who made a difference on and off the court, President Donald Trump honored a “beloved basketball legend and a true American original.”

The president awarded former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Bob Cousy, also known as “Mr. Basketball,” with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, on Thursday.

Cousey — who retired from his time playing for the Boston Celtics 1963 after 1,026 games — is a six-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star, among garnering several other achievements, the president shared.

"Off the court, he fought for racial equality by standing up to racism directed at his teammates, and he helped organize the NBA Players Association," a military aide read allowed during the ceremony in the Oval Office.

