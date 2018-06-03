Trump Attacks ‘The Resistance’ in Weekly Address: ‘Stop Resisting the Will of the American People’ (VIDEO)

As The Hill reported, the president dedicated his weekly radio address to reprimanding those who comprise what is often referred to from within and without as “the resistance.”

“Senate Democrats call it ‘the resistance,’” Trump said. “They’re resisting the will of the American voter and it is not good.”

“From day one, Senate Democrats have shamelessly obstructed, stalled and filibustered the confirmations of hundreds of talented men and women who are eager to come to Washington, D.C., to make a difference,” he said.

Qualified individuals who “want to serve our country” are facing a longer nomination process than those under previous administrations, he said.

“These actions are endangering our citizens,” he said, twice more imploring Democrats to “stop resisting the will of the American people.” – READ MORE

