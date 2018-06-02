Trump Attacks Mueller for Leaking 20-Page Confidential Letter from His Attorneys to “Fake” New York Times

President Trump on Saturday questioned whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller or the Justice Department was “leaking” letters from his legal team to the “Fake News Media,” again insisting there is “No Collusion” in the Russia “Witch Hunt Hoax.”

“There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead?” Trump tweeted Saturday.

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

Shortly after Trump’s Tweet the New York Times published a story based on a 20-page letter from Trump’s attorneys to Mueller.

That letter was leaked, as Trump claimed.

The president tried to preempt us .. SCOOP: Trump’s lawyers hand delivered a 20 page confidential letter to Mueller in January. We have obtained it and here is our story: w/@maggieNYT @charlie_savage @mattapuzzo https://t.co/1SqsoV8SoA https://t.co/7N4kwsvSJd — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) June 2, 2018

