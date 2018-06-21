Trump Attacks Media For Helping Smugglers And Human Traffickers: ‘They Know It’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump told a group of business leaders Tuesday that the news media is helping smugglers and human traffickers deliver migrants into the United States.

Trump spoke in the middle of media outrage over the administration enforcing America’s border laws — which has the consequence of separating some families at the border in order to prosecute the illegal immigrant adults.

.@realDonaldTrump: “Keep in mind, those who apply for asylum legally at ports of entry are not prosecuted. The fake news media back there doesn’t talk about that. They are fake! They are helping, they are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe.” pic.twitter.com/QzMGpnXIhu — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2018

Trump took the fight directly to the media in the back of the room during the speech.

“We don’t want people pouring into our country. We want them to come in through the process, through the legal system, and we want ultimately a merit-based system where people come in based on merit,” Trump said, “Keep in mind, those who apply for asylum legally at ports of entry are not prosecuted. The fake news media back there doesn’t talk about that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1