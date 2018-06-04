True Pundit

Trump Attacks FBI, Justice Department for Failing To Disclose Manafort Probe

President Donald Trump came down hard on the Justice Department and the FBI on Sunday, criticizing them for failing to tell him that Paul Manafort, who was named Trump campaign chairman in 2016, was being “secretly investigated.”

Trump tapped Manafort to lead his campaign in June 2016, but the longtime GOP operative was forced to step down in August due to revelations that surfaced regarding his prior business dealings with the government in Ukraine, according to The Hill.

The FBI is believed to have surveiled Manafort both before and after the election as part of an investigation that was originally launched in 2014.

As noted by Fox News, both major parties’ nominees for president receive a classified intelligence briefing, and Trump reportedly received more than one such briefing. – READ MORE

Trump Attacks FBI, Justice Department for Failing To Disclose Manafort Probe

'Why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of "Justice" have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort?'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
