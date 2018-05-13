Trump Attacks Barack: President Obama Paid for Hostages, We Didn’t (VIDEO)

During a political rally Thursday night in Indiana, President Donald Trump contrasted the conditions regarding the return of three American prisoners from North Korea this week to the return of U.S. hostages from Iran while Barack Obama was in office, noting the 44th president paid well over $1 billion, while his administration paid nothing.

One of the many critiques then-presidential candidate Trump had of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran is that the Obama administration did not set as a pre-condition to the negotiations the return of American hostages.

“In all fairness, Obama — President Obama — paid $1.8 billion for hostages,” Trump told a raucous crowd in Elkhart, Indiana. – READ MORE

