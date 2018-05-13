True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump Attacks Barack: President Obama Paid for Hostages, We Didn’t (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During a political rally Thursday night in Indiana, President Donald Trump contrasted the conditions regarding the return of three American prisoners from North Korea this week to the return of U.S. hostages from Iran while Barack Obama was in office, noting the 44th president paid well over $1 billion, while his administration paid nothing.

One of the many critiques then-presidential candidate Trump had of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran is that the Obama administration did not set as a pre-condition to the negotiations the return of American hostages.

“In all fairness, Obama — President Obama — paid $1.8 billion for hostages,” Trump told a raucous crowd in Elkhart, Indiana. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Attacks Barack: President Obama Paid for Hostages, We Didn't
Trump Attacks Barack: President Obama Paid for Hostages, We Didn't

'Those hostages came out with respect.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: