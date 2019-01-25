Trump Attacks ‘Bad Lawyer’ Cohen For Clinton Connection

Trump’s tweet came a day after Cohen postponed answering questions in front of Congress Wednesday. Cohen was set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7 but backed out Wednesday, citing “ongoing threats” from Trump.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a judge in New York in December. Cohen had pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, illegal campaign contributions and lying to Congress. The illegal campaign contributions relate to Cohen’s payments to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she and Trump had an affair in 2006.

Davis had said Cohen’s testimony before Congress would be “unsatisfying,” and that the former Trump lawyer would not discuss matters related to federal and New York state investigations in which Cohen’s involved.

The Washington Post has termed Davis “the ultimate Clinton loyalist,” and Trump drew a connection between Cohen and “Crooked Hillary Clinton.” The “July 4th weekend” interview he referenced is Clinton’s July 2, 2016, FBI interview. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Clinton was interviewed by the FBI as part of the investigation on July 2, 2016, three days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced he would be recommending that Clinton be charged in the case.

The FBI concluded that Clinton had been “extremely careless” in using a private email server, language that rebuked the former secretary of state but did not carry legal weight.

