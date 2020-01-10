Trump, at Ohio rally, says Democrats would have leaked Soleimani attack plans

Flush with campaign cash and facing down a possible Senate impeachment trial, President Trump headlined his first major rally of the election year Thursday in Ohio — and almost immediately, the president capitalized on his order to take out Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani after the military leader was said to have orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

In unequivocal terms, Trump slammed House Democrats’ nonbinding War Powers Resolution, which passed earlier in the day in a rebuke to the Soleimani strike. Trump went on to suggest that Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “little pencil-neck” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would have tipped off the media about the operation had they known about it.

“They’re saying, ‘You should get permission from Congress, you should come in and tell us what you want to do — you should come in and tell us, so that we can call up the fake news that’s back there, and we can leak it,'” Trump said. “Lot of corruption back there.”

The president added that it would have been impractical to have alerted Congress, given the “split-second” nature of the decision to kill Soleimani.

Separately, Trump said he hoped former Vice President Joe Biden would become the Democrats’ presidential nominee, and pledged he would highlight what he called the Bidens’ corruption all throughout the campaign.

“He will hear, ‘Where’s Hunter?’,’ every single debate nine times at the podium,” Trump vowed, in reference to Biden’s son, who largely has stayed out of public view after it emerged that he held lucrative overseas board roles while his father was vice president. – READ MORE