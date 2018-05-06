Trump at NRA Convention: Trusting The People with Guns Is Part of Trusting Them with Freedom

While Speaking To The Nra Convention On May 4, President Trump Made Clear That Trusting The People With Guns Is Part Of Trusting Them With Freedom.

Trump commented on freedom and his enduring trust in American citizens in the portion of the speech in which he addressed arming teachers to protect students.

He literally advocated for armed teachers, saying, “We support the Second Amendment, not only because we believe in freedom, but also because we trust in everyday, talented, wonderful people … And by the way, these teachers, they love their students. And they are not going to let anybody hurt their students. But you have to give them a chance.”

Trump then transitioned to make the basic point that being armed is part of being free and is characteristically American, saying: “In America we trust the people to be wise and to be good. We trust them to take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities. And that is why in America we have always trusted the people to bear arms.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1