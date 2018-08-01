Trump asks John Kelly to stay as chief of staff through 2020, sources say

President Trump has asked John Kelly to stay on as White House chief of staff through 2020, multiple sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

The move comes as Kelly marked one year at the White House — an anniversary that prompted inevitable speculation about whether he will stay or go. The Associated Press reports that Kelly has told staffers he has agreed to stay on.

Kelly was brought on in July 2017 to impose order on a chaotic West Wing, replacing Reince Priebus.

The former Homeland Security secretary and Marine Corps general made swift changes in both personnel and protocol, limiting the once-freewheeling environment surrounding the president.- READ MORE

On Wednesday’s edition of New Day, hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman spent a large amount of the program analyzing the ongoing NATO summit. Some of the coverage descended into silliness and absurdity, including two moments when Berman carefully dissected Chief of Staff John Kelly’s hydration habits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the first hour, Berman brought up Kelly’s demeanor in a clip where President Trump was criticizing Germany for its energy dependence on Russia. In the clip, Kelly takes a sip of water, adjusts himself in is seat, and scratches his ear. According to Berman and CNN Senior Political Analyst, John Avlon, this was a sign of extreme discomfort with the situation – READ MORE

