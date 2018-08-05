Trump asks if Dianne Feinstein will investigate herself over Chinese agent

True Pundit

President Trump asked late Friday if Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will be investigating herself after details surfaced that Chinese intelligence officials had once recruited a staff member at her local office to report back to them on local politics.

“Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself?” Trump tweeted.

The details about the Feinstein staffer were first revealed in a Politico report last week about the West Coast becoming a growing target for foreign intelligence agencies.- READ MORE

 

