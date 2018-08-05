Trump asks if Dianne Feinstein will investigate herself over Chinese agent

President Trump asked late Friday if Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will be investigating herself after details surfaced that Chinese intelligence officials had once recruited a staff member at her local office to report back to them on local politics.

“Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself?” Trump tweeted.

…Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself? https://t.co/OG6l04bBwg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The details about the Feinstein staffer were first revealed in a Politico report last week about the West Coast becoming a growing target for foreign intelligence agencies.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1