Trump Asks HUD Secretary Ben Carson to Open Cabinet Meeting with Prayer

President Donald Trump asked Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson to offer “grace” at the opening of the cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday.

“We’ll have a few questions after grace,” the president said, then turned to Carson and added, “If you would, Ben, do the honors.”

During his prayer, Carson observed that “separation of church and state means that the church does not dominate the state, and it means the state does not dominate the church.”

“Our kind Father in Heaven, we’re so thankful for the many blessings that you have bestowed upon us in this country,” Carson began, “and we’re thankful for the people of courage who have been here before us, who have fought hard for the rights of our country.” – READ MORE