TRUMP CLOBBERS ACOSTA — GO ASK ANGEL MOMS ABOUT ‘FAKE’ CRISIS AT THE BORDER

President Trump on Friday rejected an question from CNN’s Jim Acosta about whether he is pretending there’s a crisis at the border, by turning to the families who have lost loved ones due to illegal immigrant violence.

At a White House press conference, Acosta said many believe there is no border crisis that requires an emergency declaration to build a border wall.

“What do you say to your critics who say that you are creating a national emergency, that you’re concocting a national emergency here in order to get your wall?” Acosta asked.

Trump spars with @CNN‘s Jim Acosta, who asks if POTUS is “concocting” a national emergency. “Your question is a very political one, because you have an agenda. You are CNN. You are fake news.” pic.twitter.com/cz2rT9ckUD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 15, 2019

