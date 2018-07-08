Trump asked Pruitt to resign in message delivered by Kelly: report

White House chief of staff John Kelly told Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt that President Trump wanted him to step down before confirming his resignation on Thursday, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Sources told Bloomberg that Pruitt had no intention of resigning and was surprised and devastated by the request.

Kelly’s ask came after reports that Pruitt’s staff would “scrub” events from his calendar before making the entries public — according to Bloomberg, the revelation embarrassed Trump, ultimately prompting him to call for Pruitt’s resignation.

The reported “secret” calendars could be in violation of the Federal Records Act, adding to the more than a dozen allegations that Pruitt violated ethical or spending standards while serving as EPA administrator. – READ MORE

