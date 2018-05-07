Trump argues he’s fighting back on Russia probe, not obstructing justice, while vaguely threatening ’13 Angry Democrats’

President Donald Trump gave a rundown of his thinking about the twin probes into possible wrongdoing from his campaign and administration on Monday morning, and threatened Democratic lawmakers in the process.

In two tweets, Trump began by arguing that he did not collude with Russia, and therefore can’t be guilty of obstruction of justice either.

The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

“The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back,” Trump tweeted, likely abbreviating “obstruction” as “O.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1