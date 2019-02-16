Trump Approved Two Coal Mining Operations Within Hours Of A Federal Board Voting To Shutter Coal Plants

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced approval for applications for two coal mines in Utah on Thursday after a federal board shut down a pair of coal-fired power plants.

The Bureau of Land Management approved applications to mine a $12.3 million coal tract and extend an existing mine’s life by five years.

“American coal jobs matter,” Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement. “By approving these projects today, we will ensure that these mines are operational for years to come, providing well-paying jobs and affordable energy to the people of Utah.”

DOI’s announcement came hours after federal regulators with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) voted to close the last remaining unit at the Paradise Fossil Plant in Kentucky. The vote came after President Donald Trump advocated for keeping the plant open.

“Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky!” Trump tweeted Monday night.

Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and @TVAnews should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019