Trump Approval Rating Returns to Highest Point of Presidency

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has returned to the high-water mark of his presidency, according to a new Gallup poll.

Forty-nine percent of Americans approve of the job the president is doing, an increase of 5 percentage points from earlier this month. The poll also found 60 percent of Americans approving of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and 38 percent disapproving.

The 49 percent mark represents the highest number Trump’s approval rating has reached during his time in office. In late January, after the impeachment trial ended, he reached the same number before declining gradually over the course of February and March.

While his overall approval rating is divided along party lines, a significantly larger share of Democratic respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis than they approve of his job performance overall. Twenty-seven percent of Democratic respondents approve of his handling of the situation, while just 13 percent approve of his overall performance. – READ MORE

