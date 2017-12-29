Trump Approval Rating On Par With Obama’s After One Year In White House

Much has been made about President Donald Trump’s relatively low approval ratings, but Trump has ended his first year in office on par with his predecessor Barack Obama.

A Rasmussen poll released on Thursday put Trump at a 46 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating.

On the same date at the end of Obama’s first year in office — December 28, 2009 — Obama was sitting at a 47 percent approval rate and a 52 percent disapproval rate. Just one day later, on December 29, Obama’s approval rating dropped to 46 percent. – READ MORE

