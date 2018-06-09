Trump Approval Identical to Reagan’s at Same Time in Presidency

A new poll from Politico finds that approval of President Trump is at the same levels that President Reagan — as well as President Obama — were at during this point in their presidencies.

It’s interesting, however, to see just how this was reported by Politico.

“Trump’s 44 percent approval rating matches those of former Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan in June of 2010 and 1982, respectively, midterm years in which their parties suffered significant electoral defeats in the House,” Politico’s Louis Nelson wrote.

First, the basics: The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted June 1-4 among 900 nationwide voters with a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

The poll also found, in addition to an uptick in popularity for Trump, that 60 percent of American voters liked the condition of the American economy and 44 percent believed that Trump was responsible for it.

Many focused on the fact voters in the poll said they were more likely to vote for a candidate that provided a check on the president than those that didn’t, with 48 percent more likely to vote for a candidate who would check the president compared to only 23 percent less likely to vote for that candidate. – READ MORE

