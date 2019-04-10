Trump Approval Hits High Not Reached Since Mueller Probe Began

As Attorney General William Barr works with the special counsel’s team to finalize redactions on the “Russia collusion” report — which “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” — President Trump’s approval number in Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll has reached a high the president hasn’t enjoyed for over two years, before the Trump-Russia probe was first authorized.

Rasmussen reported Tuesday that their daily tracking poll found Trump at +8% in approval and holding a 1-point edge among those who feel “strongly” one way or the other.

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-five percent (45%) disapprove,” the pollster reports. “The latest figures include 37% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 36% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +1.”

So how does that compare to Trump’s overall performance? It’s the best approval he’s experienced in Rasmussen’s poll since March 3 of 2017, when he likewise earned 53% approval, but performed less well in disapproval (47%). At that point, the president was likewise at +1 in the poll’s Approval Index rating.

To find better numbers than Tuesday’s, Trump would have to go back to February 17 — less than a month after he took office — when he hit a high of 55% approval and 45% disapproval. His index then was also slightly better at +2%. – READ MORE