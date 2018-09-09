    True Pundit

    Trump: Apple should make its products in US to avoid tariff hit

    President Trump on Saturday responded to Apple’s letter concerning the impact the proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will have on the tech giant’s products suggesting there’s an “easy solution.”

    Apple, the world’s most valuable company, claims products including its Watch, AirPods headphones, HomePod smart speakers and Mac mini computers likely would be hit by the tariffs.

    “Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers,” Apple wrote. – READ MORE

    Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman on allegations of social media censorship of conservative speech.

    Social MediaOpens a New Window. and search giants are being hit with a class-action lawsuit from a pro-Trump group who claims that they conspired against Conservatives.

    Freedom Watch, which promotes right to privacy among other causes,  claims that Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple violated antitrust laws.

    “Our YouTube account on Google never gets above 49 thousand,” said Larry Klayman, the group’s founder, during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday.  “It goes up, it goes down. That’s been going on for about six months,” he claimed while adding that other conservative groups and interests are also experiencing the same issues. – READ MORE

