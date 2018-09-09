Trump: Apple should make its products in US to avoid tariff hit

President Trump on Saturday responded to Apple’s letter concerning the impact the proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will have on the tech giant’s products suggesting there’s an “easy solution.”

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, claims products including its Watch, AirPods headphones, HomePod smart speakers and Mac mini computers likely would be hit by the tariffs.

Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China – but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

“Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers,” Apple wrote. – READ MORE

