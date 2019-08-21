Trump Appears to Be Pulling Back on Enhancing Gun Background Checks, Warns of a ‘Slippery Slope’

President Donald Trump seems to be pressing the breaks when it comes to implementing tougher background checks.

The president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he believes there are already “very strong background checks” and expanding them would be a “slippery slope” when it comes to the Second Amendment.

“We have very, very strong background checks right now,” Trump said, adding that they’re “looking at different” options and he believes gun violence is a “mental problem.”

“I’ve said it a hundred times it’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person that pulls the trigger,” he said.

The president continued to point out a “slippery slope”:

“The Democrats, I believe, I think they’d give up the Second Amendment. A lot of the people who put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment. And I am also. … You know they call it the slippery slope. And all of a sudden everything gets taken away. We’re not going to let that happen”

Trump’s remarks make it appear that he is pulling away from his previous statement that “we need intelligent background checks,” following the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. – READ MORE