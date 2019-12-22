Trump Announces ‘Unprecedented’ Gift For U.S. Military Members

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration had secured a large pay increase for those serving in the U.S. military, and that the accomplishment was “unprecedented” since this is the third year in a row that the administration has secured such pay increases.

“As president, I have been steadfast in my efforts to ensure that the courageous patriots of our Military Forces have the full support of the United States Government,” Trump wrote in a letter addressed to U.S. service members. “That is why I fought so hard to secure another pay raise this year for our great troops. Starting January 1, 2020, each service member will see their PAY INCREASE by 3.1% – the largest raise for our Military in more than 10 years.”

“While previous administrations allowed military pay to stagnate, my administration has secured pay raises for our Troops in each of the past 3 years – every year of my Presidency,” Trump continued. “This is unprecedented. But when it comes to supporting our heroes in uniform, no measure can ever convey the depth of our gratitude or extent of our obligation. This new law continues my Administration’s unwavering support for Goldstar families by repealing the so-called ‘Widow’s tax,’ which wrongly prevented certain Military spouses from receiving the full benefits earned by their beloved deceased partners.”

The pay increase was included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which also set policies on sanctioning North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, paid family leave for federal workers, holding Saudi Arabia accountable for its human rights violations, sanctioning foreign drug traffickers, and more. – READ MORE