Trump Announces Trade Summit With Chinese President Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm reports that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a summit at Mar-a-Lago following successful trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials.

“I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1,” he continued. “Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. China!”

