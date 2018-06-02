True Pundit

Trump Announces Summit With Kim Jong Un Is Back On, Hopeful Korean War Will End

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the planned-then-cancelled June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore is back on the schedule.

Trump spoke to reporters after his White House meeting with North Korea’s former spy chief and top official Kim Yong Chol.

After meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Kim delivered a letter to Trump in Washington sent by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump recently cancelled the meeting in response to a strongly-worded statement from Pyongyang directed at his administration.

“They want to develop as a country,” Trump said of the topics discussed with Kim Yong Chol. “That’s going to happen I have no doubt.”

Trump said North Korea had “no relationship” with the United States under the Obama administration and previous presidents as well. – READ MORE

