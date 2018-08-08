Trump Announces Russia Collusion ‘100%’ Real, But It Came from Clinton Camp

The tweets from Trump, which cited quotes from conservative pundit Dan Bongino, acknowledged the existence of actual Russian collusion as being “very real,” but asserted the collusion was “100%” on the part of Clinton and the Democrats, not his own campaign.

Trump tweeted, “’Collusion with Russia was very real. Hillary Clinton and her team 100% colluded with the Russians, and so did Adam Schiff who is on tape trying to collude with what he thought was Russians to obtain compromising material on DJT. We also know that Hillary Clinton paid through….”

….a law firm, eventually Kremlin connected sources, to gather info on Donald Trump. Collusion is very real with Russia, but only with Hillary and the Democrats, and we should demand a full investigation.” Dan Bongino on @foxandfriends Looking forward to the new IG Report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

That tweet was quickly followed by another which finished the quote from Bongino and offered up a remark that implied there is big news to the same effect that will be released to the public shortly by virtue of another inspector general report. – READ MORE

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it has appointed American actor Steven Seagal as a “special representative” for Russian-American humanitarian relations.

“The task is to promote the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian sphere, including interaction in the field of culture, art, public and youth exchanges and more,” the ministry said on its official Facebook page, according to a CNN translation of the post.

The ministry also said the position is comparable to that of a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016. He is reportedly close with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended his swearing-in ceremony in May.- READ MORE

