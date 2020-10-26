Trump announces peace deal between Sudan and Israel, says more nations will normalize relations

President Trump on Friday announced a peace deal that would normalize ties with between Israel and Sudan, claiming there “would be many more peace deals to come in the Middle East.”

Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office while he was on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan to discuss the latest U.S.-brokered deal in the run-up to Election Day.

“Three months ago, no one thought this was possible. Even Bibi didn’t know if this was possible, right Bibi?” Trump asked his ally, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said Sudan had demonstrated a commitment to battling terrorism. “This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan,” Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

“It is a new world,” Netanyahu said over the phone. “We are cooperating with everyone. Building a better future for all of us.”

The president said that at least five other countries wanted peace with Israel. “We have many lined up. They want to come in, get the deal done.”

Senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner, who has been involved in brokering the deals, agreed that other countries in the Middle East would soon follow suit. – READ MORE

