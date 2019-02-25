 

Trump Announces Independence Day Event, Vows to Make It One of the ‘Biggest Gatherings’ in DC’s History

President Donald Trump took to the Twitter Sunday morning to announce an Independence Day he bills as “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

In an early Sunday morning tweet, President Trump gave the Internet his trademark shot of 280-characters-or-less espresso, declaring “HOLD THE DATE” and announcing an event he dubs “A Salute to America,” promising a “major fireworks display, entertainment and an address” by the president.

“HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

The event, taking place at the Lincoln Memorial on Independence Day, has been billed by the president as “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.,” and its announcement has already gathered major attention online, drawing the ire of those not as thrilled by the announcement.

