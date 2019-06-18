Trump Announces ICE To Begin Removing ‘Millions Of Illegal Aliens’ Next Week

President Donald Trump announced late on Monday night that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will begin the process of removing illegal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

Trump’s announcement comes after the administration reached a deal with Mexico two weeks ago in which Mexico agreed to stop the flow of illegal aliens headed to the U.S. border and in return, the administration canceled massive tariffs it was prepared to implement against Mexico. – READ MORE