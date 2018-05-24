Trump And The Woman Who Hates Him The Most Come To The Defense Of Tomi Lahren

In a moment the folks over at Twitchy dubbed “Peak 2018,” the heinous treatment of Tomi Lahren by customers at a Minneapolis restaurant briefly united two mortal enemies in a moment of unlikely solidarity: President Donald Trump and the woman who once infamously held his severed head in her hand, Kathy Griffin.

“F*** that b****. F*** this h**. Racist ass b****. Why you even out here? Get this b**** out of here. F*** that b****,” one man yelled at her, his friends cheering him on.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

Multiple videos of the ugly incident were posted online and celebrated by followers. “Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you’re having an amazing day,” one woman captioned one of the videos. “Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you,” she wrote under another video. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1