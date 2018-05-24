Trump And The Woman Who Hates Him The Most Come To The Defense Of Tomi Lahren

True Pundit

In a moment the folks over at Twitchy dubbed “Peak 2018,” the heinous treatment of Tomi Lahren by customers at a Minneapolis restaurant briefly united two mortal enemies in a moment of unlikely solidarity: President Donald Trump and the woman who once infamously held his severed head in her hand, Kathy Griffin.

“F*** that b****. F*** this h**. Racist ass b****. Why you even out here? Get this b**** out of here. F*** that b****,” one man yelled at her, his friends cheering him on.

Multiple videos of the ugly incident were posted online and celebrated by followers. “Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you’re having an amazing day,” one woman captioned one of the videos. “Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you,” she wrote under another video. – READ MORE

