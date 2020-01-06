Trump and Republicans Are Flushed With Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Heading Into 2020

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are loaded with cash.

In 2019 alone, Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and two joint fundraising committees brought in a mindboggling $463 million. In the last three months of the year, they pulled in $154 million together, money they say came as a backlash to impeachment.

Of the $154 million, some $72 million was brought in by the RNC, which hauled large checks from wealthy donors, according to The Washington Post. Another $46 million was raised by Trump’s re-election campaign and the rest was brought in by the two joint fundraising committees. Together, Trump and the RNC will head into the 2020 election with nearly $200 million of cash on hand, a “war chest” that will be far greater than what Democrats can muster.

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to keeping his promises to the American people has propelled us to break fundraising records again this quarter,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for President Trump stronger.” – READ MORE