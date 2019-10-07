Trump Amps up Complaints, Says Pelosi May Be Guilty of Treason

U.S. President Donald Trump, under pressure as Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry against him, lashed out at the top Democrat in Congress on Sunday, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be guilty of treason.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Trump referred to both Schiff’s characterization of his call with Zelenskiy and the whistleblower’s approach to the House Intelligence Committee in his email targeting Pelosi.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” he said on Twitter.

"I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly 'Colluded' with them, must all be immediately Impeached!"