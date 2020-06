Trump: American Flag Burners Should Go to Jail for a Year

President Donald Trump said individuals who burn the American flag should have to spend a year in prison during his campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump suggested that Congress take up legislation — that would also require a Constitutional Amendment — to make burning the American flag a criminal act punishable by one year in prison.

“Two days ago, leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington and wrapped it in an American flag and set the American flag on fire,” Trump said.

“And you know, we ought to do something, Mr. Senators… we ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year,” Trump said, pointing to Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK). – READ MORE

