Trump allies say rapper A$AP Rocky stopped returning messages after release from Swedish jail: ‘Ungrateful motherf***ers’

After the Trump administration and allies worked to secure the release of rapper A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden where he was charged with assault, the rapper reportedly broke off all contact with involved parties and never expressed gratitude to those who helped him get home, according to Yahoo News.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, spent nearly a month in jail in Sweden after being involved in a street fight in Stockholm on June 30, because the court viewed Mayers and two associates as flight risks.

A few days after Mayers was arrested, two Trump allies — Darrell Scott, a pastor, and Kareem Lanier, co-chairman of Scott’s nonprofit, the Urban Revitalization Coalition — got involved in the case.

The rapper released a generic statement of gratitude, but didn’t mention Scott, Lanier, or President Trump for their efforts. Scott said it was “embarrassing” to have to tell Kushner that Mayers and his team were unresponsive after his release.

“I was like, man, you ungrateful motherf***ers, you,” Lanier said, recalling a conversation with Mayers’ manager. “I can’t believe you. We didn’t ask you guys for nothing other than for you guys to be grateful. We just want you guys to be appreciative and say thank you.” – READ MORE