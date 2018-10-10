Trump After Meeting with Rod Rosenstein: Democrats Colluded with Russia

President Donald Trump Struck A Positive Tone On The Special Counsel Investigation After Meeting With Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein On Monday, Telling Reporters He Believed He Would Be Treated “very Fairly” And That “democrats Colluded With Russia.”

“I think we’ll be treated very fairly. Everybody understands there was no collusion. There’s no Russia. It was all made up by the Democrats. They’re the ones that colluded with Russia. The Democrats colluded with Russia. And, frankly, the previous administration didn’t do anything about Russia when they knew that they should have,” he told reporters.

Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel investigation, flew with Trump aboard Air Force One to an event in Orlando, Florida, earlier in the day.

Last year, the House Intelligence Committee forced Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias to admit that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded the Fusion GPS dossier that alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The dossier, authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, was largely based on paid anonymous Russian sources.- READ MORE

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official in charge of the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

There has been widespread speculation that Trump might fire Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump’s tweeted criticism, after a New York Times report that he had made remarks about Trump’s fitness for office and offered to tape record conversations with him.

Asked by a reporter if he had any plans to fire him, Trump said, “No I don’t, no.” – READ MORE