Trump Adviser Stone Loses Bid to Dismiss Indictment Stemming From Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump’s longtime political adviser Roger Stone on Thursday lost a long-shot bid to overturn a seven-count indictment against him stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Stone’s attorneys had failed to identify any legal grounds that would support dismissing the indictment, which accused him of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

The indictment against Stone was brought by Mueller toward the end of his investigation of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Mueller concluded that Russian operatives tried to influence the election on behalf of Trump, but his team found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy with Trump's campaign. Moscow denies it tried to influence the election.


