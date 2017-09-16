Trump Adviser: Hillary Stared Obama Birther Rumors (VIDEO)

Donald Trump adviser Bruce LeVell responded to a CNN commentator accusing President Trump of racism over “birther” rumors by arguing that Hillary Clinton started those rumors.

Keith Boykin, a liberal CNN commentator and former Bill Clinton aide, said on CNN, “[Trump’s] behavior and the pattern of behavior that goes back before he took office, when he was sued by the federal government, when he was leading the charge against the central park five, when he was attacking Barack Obama for five years, the racist attack on his birth certificate,” – READ MORE