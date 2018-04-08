Trump Administration Will Send ‘As Many’ National Guard Members ‘As It Takes’ to Secure the Southern Border

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Told Reporters On Friday That The Approximately 4,000 U.s. National Guard Members The Trump Administration Seeks To Send To The Border Is Just “a Good Start.”

“It’s going to be as many as it takes,” Sanders told reporters when asked about the 4,000.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen made the announcement on Wednesday that the administration would send National Guard troops to the border in coordination with border state governors. Nielsen indicated that troops would be deployed immediately. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that he was looking to send 2,000 to 4,000 troops to the border.

Nielsen compared the deployment to President George W. Bush's Operation Jump Start,which mobilized up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the border. The operation was initiated in May 2006 and lasted about two years. President Barack Obama launched Operation Phalanx in 2010, sending up to 1,200 National Guard troops to the southern border. Phalanx was a successor operation to Jump Start.

