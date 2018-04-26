Trump administration to cancel temporary residency permits for 9,000 Nepalese immigrants

The Trump administration is readying the cancellation of temporary residency permits for roughly 9,000 Nepalese immigrants, according to The Washington Post.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will give the immigrants until June 24, 2019, to leave the U.S., according to documents obtained by the Post.

A DHS spokesperson told The Hill that the department will make an announcement on the matter in the coming days.

Temporary protected status (TPS) — the designation the Nepalese immigrants’ permits fall under — allows foreigners to stay in the U.S. so they do not have to return to countries rocked by crises such as war and natural disaster. – READ MORE

