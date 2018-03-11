True Pundit

Trump administration studying policy on death penalty for drug dealers

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a new policy that would make drug dealers eligible for the death penalty.

The Justice Department and the Domestic Policy Council are looking into such a policy, and details could be announced within weeks, the Washington Post reported.

Last week, Trump announced his administration’s plans to roll out strong policies on opioids.

“Some countries have a very tough penalty, the ultimate penalty, and they have much less of a drug problem than we do,” Trump said during a White House summit on opioids.

One possibility is making high-volume trafficking of fentanyl a capital crime, while continuing to study harsher, noncapital punishments for major drug dealers, the Post reported.

Currently, the death penalty only applies to drug-related cases that involve the murder or death of a law enforcement officer, the report noted. – READ MORE

