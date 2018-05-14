Trump Administration Readying Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

The United States is in the “late phases” of finalizing its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan that will be presented to both parties for consideration, according to a senior White House official, who discussed progress on the matter ahead of a massive celebration in Israel to open the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Festivities surrounding the opening of the new U.S. embassy building in Jerusalem kicked off in “grand fashion” over the weekend and will spill into Monday afternoon when U.S, Israeli, and international diplomats gather to formally open the new embassy building, according to senior administration officials.

The U.S. presidential delegation touched down in Israel Sunday afternoon and quickly entered into a series of celebrations and bilateral meetings with Israeli officials. At a dinner organized by the Friends of Zion Museum, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner, also the president’s son-in-law, were presented awards for their efforts to spearhead the embassy move.

While security remains tight amid fears of possible violence by Palestinian protestors, U.S. officials said the mood around Jerusalem is celebratory, with “people out in the streets carrying American and Israeli flags,” according to one senior White House official who is in Israel for the embassy opening.

“Obviously security is a concern, but it’s not an overwhelming feeling right now,” the official said, speaking only on background. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1