Trump administration officials head to California in bid to tackle homelessness

White House officials, along with staff from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Domestic Policy Council, are in California to meet with officials in Los Angeles and other urban areas for a round of talks on homelessness, Alex Comisar, the deputy communications director for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, told Fox News.

“Our office learned very recently of the administration’s plans to visit L.A., to learn more about our strategies for responding to the homelessness crisis,” Comisar said in an email. “We welcome them and look forward to showing them our work to confront this humanitarian emergency.”

LA PUSH TO DEVELOP SKID ROW PROMPTS NEW CLASHES IN CALIFORNIA’S HOMELESS CRISIS

The news of the trip, first reported by The Washington Post, comes amid renewed criticism from the president of officials’ response to California’s homelessness epidemic. Los Angeles has seen a 16 percent increase in its homeless population over last year – more than 36,000 people live on the streets — according to a recent report.

“What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country,” Trump said during a rally in Ohio last month. “It’s a shame. The world is looking at it. Look at Los Angeles with the tents and the horrible, horrible conditions. Look at San Francisco, look at some of your other cities.” – READ MORE